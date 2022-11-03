Pulp confirm support acts for select dates of 2023 reunion tour

Pulp have announced the first support acts for select shows on their 2023 reunion tour – see the post below.

Over the summer, frontman Jarvis Cocker confirmed that the Sheffield band would be hitting the road next year for their first gigs together since 2012. Cocker then teased last week that “big” news was coming, before Pulp detailed a run of UK and Ireland shows for summer ’23.

The tour is set to kick off in Bridlington on May 26, with further dates scheduled for Dublin (June 9), London (July 1), Scarborough (9), Cardiff (11) and Sheffield (14, 15). Additionally, Pulp will headline Isle Of Wight Festival, TRNSMT, Latitude and Neighbourhood Weekender.

Tickets for the group’s 2023 headline concerts go on general sale at 9am GMT tomorrow (November 4) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

Today (November 3), Pulp confirmed that Wet Leg will be joining them at their huge Finsbury Park show. There are likely to be further acts announced for that outdoor date in the coming months.

Richard Hawley, who was briefly a member of Pulp in the early ’00s, is due to open for Cocker and co. at both of their hometown gigs in Sheffield. No other support acts for the upcoming tour have been announced currently.

Sharing the news on social media, Cocker wrote: “You won’t just get to hear Pulp on this tour next year. Tickets go on sale in just under 24 hours. Set your alarm.” Check out the posts below.

PULP are excited to announce two special guest joining us in London (@wetlegband) & Sheffield (@RichardHawley). Tickets go on sale tomorrow !!! https://t.co/VJHh1oUW4y pic.twitter.com/dl0VsbfXWt — Pulp (@welovepulp) November 3, 2022

Hawley, meanwhile, said he was “very much looking forward to” his dates with Pulp. Elsewhere, Wet Leg wrote: “If you’re starting to think about Christmas..DON’T. Just don’t.. Think about this gig in July instead… that’s better isn’t it.”

Pulp bassist Steve Mackey has confirmed that he won’t be joining the band on the road next year. “I’ve decided to continue the work I’m engaged in – music, filmmaking and photography projects,” he said.

“Wishing Candy, Nick, Mark and Jarvis the very best with forthcoming performances in the UK and also an enormous thanks to Pulp’s amazing fanbase, many of whom have sent me lovely messages today.”