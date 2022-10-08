Pulp drummer Nick Banks responds after seeing original ad that led him to join band

Pulp drummer Nick Banks has responded after a music photographer on social media shared a copy of the original advertisement Pulp shared in a local Sheffield newspaper for a drummer.

The advertisement, which appeared in the Sheffield Star in the 1980s was shared by a Kevin Wells today (October 8) who asked Banks directly if it was this advertisement that he replied to and subsequently led him to join the hit Britpop band.

The ad, which featured in the paper’s ‘wanted’ section read: “Pulp are looking for a drummer. If you find one, please send him to 31, Flockton Court, Rockingham Street off West Street, Sheffield. Should no one be at home, post a contact address through the letterbox. Thanks.”

Responding to the post, Banks confirmed it was the original advertisement. Writing on Twitter, he said: “Wow that’s amazing Kev”.

He went on: “If it wasn’t for the scorching [chillis] I’ve just had I’d say it almost brought a tear to my eye. I don’t think anyone but me answered the call.”

Check out the advertisement here:

Back in July, Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker confirmed that the band will return for reunion shows next year.

Cocker told fans at a Guardian-hosted talk and Q&A for his new memoir Good Pop, Bad Pop that the band will regroup for 2023.

It follows a 15-second clip shared by Cocker on Instagram last week in which the words “What exactly do you do for an encore?” appeared on screen. The line is from the title track of Pulp’s 1998 album ‘This Is Hardcore’, which hits its 25th anniversary milestone next year.

The seminal Sheffield band announced their last reunion in November 2010 featuring the Different Class line-up of Cocker, Russell Senior, Candida Doyle, Banks, Steve Mackey and Mark Webber. They went on to play a number of shows including a now-legendary surprise set at Glastonbury 2011 and a headline slot at Reading & Leeds that year.

Pulp haven’t performed together since December 2012 when they played a homecoming gig in Sheffield and two shows aboard the SS Coachella Cruise.

The band haven’t released new material since 2012’s stand-alone single ‘After You’, which was produced by LCD Soundsystem‘s James Murphy.