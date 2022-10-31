Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams to headline Isle Of Wight Festival 2023

The Isle Of Wight Festival has announced its 2023 line-up, with Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams to headline.

The island festival returned in 2022 with Muse, Kasabian and Lewis Capaldi headlining after its 2021 edition was delayed due to continued COVID restrictions.

From June 15-18 next year, the festival will return to Seaclose Park, Newport with a line-up that also features Courteeners, Manic Street Preachers, Blondie and more.

Pre-sale tickets for the festival go on sale to Barclaycard and Three customers from 9am GMT on Wednesday (November 2), with general sale tickets available from the same time on Friday (November 4).

Pulp will headline the first full day of Isle Of Wight 2023 (Friday, June 16) as part of their long-rumoured 2023 reunion tour. Over the summer, frontman Jarvis Cocker confirmed that the band would be hitting the road next year for their first gigs together since 2012. Pulp drummer Nick Banks also told fans to “stay calm, hug your Pulp records and dream of going mental sometime in 2023”.

Last week, the Britpop heroes then confirmed the dates for their reunion tour, which features headline slots at Latitude and TRNSMT festivals, two hometown headline shows in Sheffield, a London gig at Finsbury Park and more.

At Latitude, they will be joined by Paolo Nutini and George Ezra as headliners, while TRNSMT will feature Sam Fender and The 1975. The latter festival will return to Glasgow Green from July 7-9 next year, with the likes of Kasabian, George Ezra, Royal Blood, Aitch and more also on board.