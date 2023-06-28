Here are the stage times and support acts for Pulp at Finsbury Park

Pulp have announced the door times, curfew and stage times for their upcoming show at London’s Finsbury Park this weekend (Saturday July 1). Check them out below.

The returning Jarvis Cocker-fronted Britpop heroes will be returning to the London venue for the first time since their legendary Hyde Park show back in 1998 – as documented in the concert move The Park Is Mine.

After the gates open at 3pm, the first support act on will be Exotic Gardens at 5.05pm before cult indie hero Baxter Dury takes to the stage at 6pm and BRIT Award-winning Isle Of Wight art-pop stars Wet Leg at 7.10pm, before Pulp’s headline set kicks off at 8.40pm with a strict curfew of 10.30pm. Check out the full door and stage times below.

Advertisement

3pm – Gates open

5.05pm – Exotic Gardens

6pm – Baxter Dury

7.10pm – Wet Leg

8.40pm – Pulp

10.30pm – Curfew / show ends

It’s 25 years since Pulp last played a concert in Finsbury Park. This is what we do for an encore.Here (at last) are… Posted by Pulp on Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Having recently returned for their first shows together in a decade, rumours of the band performing a secret set at Glastonbury 2023 ultimately failed to come into fruition when the mysterious Pyramid Stage slot billed as The Churnups turned out to be Foo Fighters.

They kicked off their tour at Bridlington Spa last month with a set of classics and fan favourites, before former live guitarist Richard Hawley joined them on stage in Dublin to perform ‘Common People‘.

Cocker and Hawley later hooked up again at an event in London last week, performing their two songs written for the soundtrack to Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City

Advertisement

Alongside gigs in London, Sheffield and more, Pulp will also appear at numerous UK festivals this summer including Latitude and TRNSMT. They also recently announced a surprise run of intimate UK shows in the coming months, taking place in Manchester and London. Any remaining tickets are available here.