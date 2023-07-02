Pulp pay tribute to late bassist Steve Mackey at Finsbury Park gig

Pulp paid tribute to late bassist Steve Mackey at their Finsbury Park gig last night (July 1).

Frontman Jarvis Cocker paused to speak about Mackey before the band played ‘Something Changed’.

“We’re trying to do something that is a tribute to Steve Mackey’s memory,” Cocker began. “I tend to talk about him before this song, because this song’s called ‘Something Changed’. It’s about how somebody can enter your life and really change it all. [via Evening Standard]

“This is the only Pulp song that people have ever stopped me on the street and said: ‘We got married to your song’.”

Mackey died in March at the age of 56. His wife, Katie Grand, had said he had been in hospital for three months prior to his death. He had previously announced that he would not be taking part in Pulp’s reunion shows.

Elsewhere, Pulp dedicated ‘Do You Remember The First Time?’ to those in the audience who had been at their last Finsbury Park gig in 1998, while ‘Mis-Shapes’ was dedicated to the LGBTQ+ fans in the crowd, as it had been London Pride that day.

Check out fan-filmed footage from the night below:

You can see the setlist in full below [via Setlist.fm]

‘I Spy’

‘Disco 2000’

‘Mis-Shapes’

‘Something Changed’

‘Pink Glove’

‘Weeds’

‘Weeds II (The Origin of the Species)’

‘F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.’

‘Sorted For E’s and Whizz’

‘This Is Hardcore’

‘Do You Remember The First Time?’

‘Babies’

‘Sunrise’

‘Like A Friend’

‘Underwear’

‘Common People’

‘Razzmatazz’

The band were supported by Exotic Gardens, Baxter Dury and Wet Leg.

At an earlier reunion show in Dublin, Pulp brought out Richard Hawley for ‘Common People’ – see footage here.

Having recently returned for their first shows together in a decade, rumours of the band performing a secret set at Glastonbury 2023 ultimately failed to come into fruition when the mysterious Pyramid Stage slot billed as The Churnups turned out to be Foo Fighters.

The band’s reunion tour will continue with a headline appearance at Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival on Friday (July 7). They will also be headlining Latitude Festival later this month.

You can see the full list of the remaining dates of the tour below and find any leftover tickets here.

JULY 2023

7 – Glasgow, TRNSMT Festival

9 – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

11 – Cardiff, International Arena

14 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

15 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

21 – Suffolk, Latitude Festival