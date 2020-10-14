Watch an exclusive teaser of previously unseen footage of Pulp’s 2012 Royal Albert Hall gig

Previously unseen footage of Pulp‘s 2012 gig at the Royal Albert Hall for the Teenage Cancer Trust (TCT) has been previewed in a new clip — take an exclusive first-look at the live show footage below.

The Jarvis Cocker-fronted band played at the historic London venue shortly after they picked up the Teenage Cancer Trust Outstanding Contribution to Music Award at the NME Awards 2012.

Pulp’s 2012 show is part of TCT’s ongoing ‘Unseen’ video series, which sees the charity dipping into their archives to share previously unseen footage of classic gigs they’ve hosted in the past.

Having already screened footage this month of shows by the likes of Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran and Muse, Pulp’s 2012 gig will be streamed as part of the ‘Unseen’ series tonight (October 14) at 8pm on YouTube.

Ahead of tonight’s premiere, TCT have shared a teaser clip from the Pulp show which sees them playing ‘Common People’ — check it out below.

You can see the setlist of Pulp songs that will be broadcast during tonight’s TCT ‘Unseen’ premiere below.

This Is Hardcore

Common People

Babies

Disco 2000

TCT’s ‘Unseen’ series will also premiere previously unseen footage of shows by the likes of Noel Gallagher, The Cure and Them Crooked Vultures later this week.

A full live stream of The Cure’s 2014 Royal Albert Show will be broadcast on October 31. Fans can enter a charity raffle to win the guitar played by Robert Smith during that show.