Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975 to headline TRNSMT Festival 2023

Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival has announced its return for 2023, with Pulp, Sam Fender and The 1975 set to headline – see the full line-up below and buy tickets here.

The festival will return to Glasgow Green from July 7-9 next year, with the likes of Kasabian, George Ezra, Royal Blood, Aitch and more also on board.

Topping the bill on Friday night (July 7) will be the returning Pulp, who today (October 28) confirmed their long-rumoured 2023 reunion by announcing a huge UK and Ireland tour for next summer. Along with the TRSNMT show, they will play a London gig at Finsbury Park, headline Latitude Festival and more.

Of the 2023 line-up, TRNSMT Festival Director Geoff Ellis said: “After the success of this summer’s sell-out event, we are excited to launch 2023’s line-up. It’s one of our biggest yet, led by festival legends Pulp, Glasgow’s adopted Geordie Sam Fender and returning previous headliners The 1975, George Ezra, and Kasabian along with some new and established names, with plenty more acts still to be announced including some of the best emerging talent on offer.

“We know that while everyone is feeling the squeeze from rising prices, there’s an unwavering demand for live music. We’ve made the decision to keep our weekend general admission tickets at the same price as last year for the initial on sale and it’s important to us that experiencing the thrill and excitement of live music is accessible to as many people as possible.

“If Glasgow Green had a roof, it will be well and truly raised next summer and we can’t wait to welcome fans back.”

Tickets for TRNSMT 2023 will go on sale on November 4 here, with fans able to access a pre-sale here until November 3.

See the full TRNSMT 2023 line-up below.

TRNSMT 2022 was headlined by The Strokes, Lewis Capaldi and Paolo Nutini with appearances from Fontaines D.C., Foals, Wolf Alice, Beabadoobee, Sigrid, Jimmy Eat World and more.

The festival returned in September 2021 after the 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID and the 2021 event was postponed from May.

Reviewing the comeback event, NME said: “Local bands are well-represented and attended, and it’s an exciting prospect for the future of the festival.

“What that future is perhaps centres on one thing in particular. Since its inception, TRNSMT has been dogged by criticism of its lack of diversity, especially with regards to gender. It’s a characteristic that’s especially glaring when many of the best sets come from women.”