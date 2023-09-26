Pulp to headline Hogmanay for Edinburgh event’s 30th anniversary

Pulp will headline this year’s Hogmanay for the Edinburgh event’s 30th anniversary.

The Sheffield band’s show at ‘Concert In The Gardens’ on December 31 will mark their first show in the Scottish capital in more than 20 years. Ticketholders will be able to watch the band ring in 2024 against the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle.

Pulp vocalist Jarvis Cocker said: “When your grandkids ask, ‘Do you remember the first time Pulp played Edinburgh’s Hogmanay?’ What will your answer be? Come along and start 2024 in the very best way possible. Oh yes.”

Around 40,000 revellers will descend on Edinburgh city centre and Princes Street for the world-famous New Year street party.

Street party attendees who aren’t at the concert will still able to watch the performance as well as other DJ soundtracks on screens positioned throughout Princes Street in the ‘Pop Zone’.

Directors of UniqueAssembly, which creates and produces Edinburgh’s Hogmanay on behalf of the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “Reaching the milestone 30th anniversary for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay is a phenomenal achievement, which since 1993 has welcomed millions of party people to celebrate at the Home of Hogmanay.

“We wanted to make sure that this year was extra special for our audiences and are thrilled to welcome Pulp to the party. This will be the hottest ticket in town, and we recommend people grab their tickets fast to make sure they don’t miss out.”

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (September 29) at 10am here. A 50p charity donation is included in each ticket sale.

A limited ‘Concert In The Gardens’ pre-sale is also available to those registered via the Hogmanay website. It kicks off this Thursday (September 28) at 10am.

Special guests for the concert are to be announced. The event takes place in West Princes Street Gardens from 9pm to 12.50am on December 31.

An expanded four-day programme of events will run from December 29, 2023-January 1, 2024. The full Edinburgh’s Hogmanay programme and ticket details will be released in the coming weeks – keep an eye on the event’s website and socials.

Meanwhile, Pulp’s drummer Nick Banks recently announced details of his new memoir, So It Started There: From Punk To Pulp. The book, which is set to tell the world the story of his life and career, is released this Thursday (September 28).