Pulp announce surprise 2023 shows in London and Manchester

Pulp have announced a surprise run of UK shows in the coming months, taking place in Manchester and London. Check out dates and ticket details below.

The returning Britpop heroes are set to play their first of their summer reunion gigs in Bridlington tonight (Friday May 26), and have now added more gigs to the run – playing a huge outdoor show at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl on Tuesday July 4 and two intimate gigs at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 July.

Tickets will be on sale from 9am on Friday 2 June and will be available here.

Did someone say “encore” ? Here’s a few extra Pulp shows for the current UK tour … Manchester @castlefieldbowl on 4 July, and London @EventimApollo on 28 & 29 July. Tickets on sale next Friday, 2 June 2023, at 9am. https://t.co/ibqY28EUWr pic.twitter.com/e9KLAyXzAB — Pulp (@welovepulp) May 26, 2023

Advertisement

As well as the aforementioned dates, the band’s UK reunion tour will also take in shows including Dublin (June 9), London (July 1), Scarborough (9) and Cardiff (12), as well as a homecoming two-night billing at Utilita Arena Sheffield (14, 15).

Additionally, Pulp will appear at numerous UK festivals this summer including Neighbourhood Weekender, Latitude and TRNSMT.

Last month, drummer Nick Banks teased that the setlists for the gigs would please “deep cut obsessives” of the band – alongside the usual run of greatest hits.

“Now, I can’t reveal any of the tracks that are due to be played, just to say that we will not be able to please everyone, but you WILL leave happy (I hope),” he wrote.

Advertisement

Last November, frontman Cocker said that Pulp would “probably play in other places around the world” following their UK and Ireland tour. You can buy any remaining tickets for the confirmed concerts here.

Pulp bassist Steve Mackey died back in March, aged 56. He had announced in October 2022 that he would not be joining Pulp for this year’s reunion tour.

The band have not released a full album since 2001’s ‘We Love Life’, but did share the one-off single ‘After You‘ in 2012 off the back of their previous reunion tour.