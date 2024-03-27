Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker announced as a keynote speaker for The Great Escape’s conference

Pulp‘s Jarvis Cocker has been confirmed as one of the keynote speakers of The Great Escape‘s newly revamped conference.

The Brighton festival will be returning from May 15-18 and will play host to a raft of speakers from across the music industry.

Cocker will be presenting a talk on May 18 called ‘Biophobia’, a a special climate-themed talk about getting to grips with nature. It will be presented by EarthPercent, the charity founded by Brian Eno to help the music industry support the most prominent organisations tackling the climate emergency.

Meanwhile, Darcus Beese OBE will give the conference’s opening keynote conversation on May 15 in which he is set to reflect on his career as the UK’s first black record company CEO and his prestige as an A&R, having been responsible for signing and nurturing artists like Amy Winehouse, Florence and the Machine and U2.

Another of the keynote speeches will be delivered by Tom Gray, Chair of the Ivors Academy and Labour Party prospective candidate for Brighton Pavilion, and Yolanda Brown OBE DL, musician, broadcaster and Chair of the BPI. They will be discussing what the industry needs to do to protect music copyright and culture on a legislative level.

Earlier this month, more acts were announced for this year’s The Great Escape, with Kneecap, Lauren Mayberry, Wunderhorse, Lambrini Girls and more joining the line-up.

The latest additions also include Soft Play (formerly known as Slaves), Bradley Simpson (frontman of The Vamps), Been Stellar, Fred Roberts, Love Fame Tragedy, Milk. and more.

The festival has also released individual single-day and two-day tickets for fans who are unable to attend the entire weekend. Single day tickets range from £47.50 – £63.90 while two-day tickets cost £92.25 and a weekend pass ranges from £86.13 – £102.75 Visit here to purchase tickets.