Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker thanks fans and pays tribute after the death of his mother

Pulp‘s Jarvis Cocker has thanked fans for their support after his mother passed away at the beginning of this year.

The frontman shared in a new Instagram post today (February 19) that his mum, Christine, died the day after Pulp performed a Hogmanay concert in Edinburgh to ring in the new year.

“It’s 49 days since my mum passed away,” the musician captioned the post. “She died the day after Pulp played the Hogmanay concert in Edinburgh. I travelled back down south on new year’s day & she left this Earth at 10:15pm that evening.”

Advertisement

His images were accompanied by a picture of his mum’s face as the backdrop to their stage, and a clip of the crowd cheering her name. “Clip#2 is me getting the audience in Edinburgh to shout out her name,” he added. “Many thanks to everyone who has helped or said good things about Christine since then.”

Pulp’s Hogmanay show marked their first in the Scottish capital in 20 years. The band played two sets, one each side of midnight, separated by the traditional fireworks show at the stroke of 12.

They rounded out their second set with a special version of ‘Common People’, accompanied by two bagpipers.

“When Pulp decided to play some concerts again, we could’ve never imagined that it would be like this,” the band shared on Instagram following the performance.

The show marked last scheduled gig of the band’s anticipated reunion tour, although drummer Nick Banks revealed to NME that more may come from the band in 2024. “It’s the last scheduled thing we’ve got. Hopefully we’ll have more to announce for next year but I don’t know how much I can say at this moment in time, sorry! It’s classified. I’m looking forward to whatever 2024 may bring.”

Advertisement

Pulp are due to perform at a host of festivals this year, including Øya Festival alongside Queens Of The Stone Age, The Smile and The National, and Primavera Sound in Barcelona.