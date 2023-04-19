Pulp‘s upcoming reunion shows will please “deep cut obsessives” of the band, drummer Nick Banks has teased.

The Jarvis Cocker-fronted group are due to return to the stage next month (May 26) with an intimate comeback gig at Bridlington Spa.

Further headline concerts are scheduled for Dublin (June 9), London (July 1), Scarborough (9) and Cardiff (12), as well as a homecoming two-night billing at Utilita Arena Sheffield (14, 15).

Additionally, Pulp will appear at numerous UK festivals this summer including Neighbourhood Weekender, Latitude and TRNSMT.

The highly-anticipated dates will mark the band’s first live performances together since 2012.

Taking to Twitter last night (April 18), Banks gave a hint at what fans can expect from Pulp’s 2023 shows.

“Hey folks, great to hear what you are hoping to experience in just over 5 weeks,” he wrote.

“Now, I can’t reveal any of the tracks that are due to be played, just to say that we will not be able to please everyone, but you WILL leave happy (I hope).”

The musician added that “even the deep cut obsessives will love” the setlist.

Later, Banks cryptically responded to a fan who asked if Pulp could make an appearance at Glastonbury 2023 in June.

“Glastonbury. Talk to me,” the follower tweeted, to which the drummer replied: “Somewhere[.] In a field in Somerset.” Check out that interaction in the post below.

Pulp’s current tour schedule means a return to Worthy Farm is possible, though the group have not yet been announced. They last played together at Glastonbury in 2011, when they delivered a surprise set on The Park Stage.

Earlier this week, Banks shared a behind-the-scenes image of his drum kit as Pulp continued to rehearse for their forthcoming reunion gigs. “Another day at the coal face,” he tweeted. “Coming together nicely.”

In a previous post, Banks wrote: “So folks in 6 weeks time we will be in the recovery position after our first gig in over 10 years.

“Not so long to go gang! It’s either super exciting or terrifying (delete depending on whether in band or audience).”

Last November, frontman Cocker said that Pulp would “probably play in other places around the world” following their UK and Ireland tour. You can buy any remaining tickets for the confirmed concerts here.

Pulp bassist Steve Mackey died last month aged 56. He had announced in October 2022 that he would not be joining Pulp for this year’s reunion tour.