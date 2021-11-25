Punk fan goes viral after dropping band names into chat on conservative radio

A punk fan has gone viral after calling into a conservative morning radio show and dropping various band names into his chat with its hosts.

Illustrator Rob Dobi – using the name Bill – dialled into WSMN’s Life With Liz show yesterday (November 24) with the idea to “name as many punk bands as I could before they caught on”.

From the less conspicuous (Sick Of It All, Rancid, Misfits and Minor Threat) to the easily identifiable (Blink-182, Reel Big Fish and Fall Out Boy), he managed to sneak in quite a few band names without the New Hampshire show’s hosts catching on.

“One of my main problems is… I’m a Republican in a fairly liberal area, sometimes I feel like everyone is just Against Me!,” Dobi told Liz Gabert.

“I feel like what we need to do is listen to what our Descendents told us. ​’Cause in the past we Refused to live a Life Of Agony. I’m Sick Of It All. Im sick of people thinking we’re just a Minor Threat. Enough of that Fugazi. A lot of these people just got Bad Brains, that are Misfits that waive Black Flag and they’re practically Anti-Flag. I think we need to Converge and help the Youth Of Today because every time you blink, 182 kids, they go missing…”

You can watch the clip below:

i called a conservative morning show and tried to name as many punk bands as i could before they caught on. pic.twitter.com/2D3KyTZQ1R — Rob Dobi 👤 𝙾𝚗𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚎 𝙽𝚘𝚠! (@Robdobi) November 24, 2021

