PUP announce new album ‘THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND’, share single ‘Robot Writes A Love Song’

PUP have shared details of their fourth album, ‘THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND’, and with it have released the single ‘Robot Writes A Love Song’.

‘THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND’ arrives on April 1 via BMG/Rise Records and is available to pre-order here. It follows 2019’s ‘Morbid Stuff‘.

The album was recorded and mixed over the course of five weeks last summer in Grammy Award-winning producer Peter Katis’ “bat-filled mansion in Connecticut”.

Advertisement

According to press material, the record hears the punk band incorporate new instruments including piano, synths, horns and more for the first time while locked down to record.

Remote collaborations came from Sarah Tudzin of Illuminati Hotties, Kathryn McCaughey of NOBRO, Mel St-Pierre of Casper Skulls, and Erik Paulson of Remo Drive.

‘Robot Writes A Love Song’ was written in 15 minutes, with singer Stefan Babcock recording his vocals in the backseat of his car. It’s described as being “written from the perspective of a computer being overwhelmed unto death by actual human emotions”.

‘THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND’ tracklist:

Advertisement

01. ‘Four Chords’

02. ‘Totally Fine’

03. ‘Robot Writes A Love Song’

04. ‘Matilda’

05. ‘Relentless’

06. ‘Four Chords Pt. II: Five Chords’

07. ‘Waiting’

08. ‘Habits’

09. ‘Cutting Off The Corners’

10. ‘Grim Reaping’

11. ‘Four Chords Pt. III: Diminishing Returns’

12. ‘PUPTHEBAND Inc. Is Filing For Bankruptcy’

Last year PUP released other album singles ‘Waiting’ and ‘Kill Something’ alongside sharing details of a North American tour that kicks off in April.

In January 2021, the band performed a career-spanning set for NPR’s Tiny Desk series. Lead guitarist Steve Sladkowski also teamed up with members of Touché Amoré, Vein.FM, Bloodbather and Twitching Tongues for a cover of Pixies‘ 1988 hit ‘Where Is My Mind?’.