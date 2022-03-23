PUP go corporate in the video for their new single ‘Totally Fine’

PUP have released another cut from their forthcoming album, ‘THE UNRAVELING Of PUPTHEBAND’, a rambunctious, tongue-in-cheek song titled ‘Totally Fine’.

“We wrote ‘Totally Fine’ after a long creative drought,” commented frontman Stefan Babcock in a statement. “We all agreed to take a break from PUP during lockdown, to take some time to deal with our mental health and get some space from each other.

“The drumming on this song still blows our minds. It’s so manic and wild and makes the song feel like it’s about to fall apart at any moment, which is kinda like how it feels to be in PUP.”

‘Totally Fine’ arrives alongside a wild music video that sees the band quitting music to pursue “evil” corporate endeavours. Watch that below:

‘THE UNRAVELING Of PUPTHEBAND’ is set to arrive on April 1 via BMG/Rise Records, following up 2019’s ‘Morbid Stuff’. The Canadian punk outfit have already dropped a handful of singles from it: ‘Robot Writes A Love Song’, ‘Matilda’ and ‘Waiting’.

PUP will kick off a North American tour next month, the same day the new album arrives. They’ll follow that up with an Australian tour in July, with a UK and Ireland run beginning in October.