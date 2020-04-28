PUP release new single ‘Anaphylaxis’, share video

PUP have released their first single of 2020 today (April 28), entitled ‘Anaphylaxis’. The pop-punk outfit also shared the track’s accompanying video clip. Watch it below:

‘Anaphylaxis’ is PUP’s first track since the release of their third album, ‘Morbid Stuff’, in April of 2019. The clip features stop-motion animation by videographer Callum Scott-Dyson, who also directed the video.

Lead singer Stefan Babcock revealed that the song was inspired by an accident during a family outing.

“I got the idea for the song when I was at my partner’s cottage and her cousin got stung by a bee and his whole head started to swell up,” he said in a statement.

“His wife, although she was concerned, also thought it was pretty hilarious and started making fun of him even as they were headed to the hospital. He ended up being totally fine, but it was just funny to watch him freaking out and her just lighting him up at the same time.”

“So we wrote a goofy song about being a hypochondriac and tried to make our guitars sound like bees at the beginning of it.”

Though ‘Anaphylaxis’ is the band’s first track of 2020, they have kept busy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Stefan Babcock shared ‘Waiting For Something To Happen’, a song written and recorded in isolation, earlier this month. The band also shared concert footage from 2019 earlier this month, featuring the live performance debut of multiple songs from ‘Morbid Stuff’.