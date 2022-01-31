Puppy unveil new album and share blistering new single ‘…And Watched It Glow’

Puppy have unveiled details of a new album today (January 31) – listen to blistering new single ‘…And Watched It Glow’ below.

Their second album, ‘Pure Evil’ will be released on May 7 via Rude Records. Pre-orders for this will launch soon.

‘…And Watched It Glow’ is the third track following on from previously released singles, ‘Angel’ and ‘The Kiss’, both of which were released last year.

You can listen to the new track here:

Speaking about the new album, ‘vocalist and guitarist Jock Norton said: “We had to dig fairly deep to find the purpose in doing any of it, because the global narrative was rightly shifted to more important things.

“But I think to be honest that sort of introspection had filtered through into other aspects of our lives, so being able to record this album sort of gave us a bit of purpose and something to cling on to.

“Ultimately for us we wanted to feel engaged and productive and useful, even if it was only for ourselves and each other. Like I said, there’d be times when it would feel a bit meaningless, but getting to a place where you’re comfortable with that and happy to let the work be it’s own reward really helped us grow as a band and as people I think.”

He added: “Broadly speaking I think we’ve always tried to combine classic pop songwriting with a love of heavier music, and on this album I think we take that a step further with some of our loudest moments combined with some of our sweetest. It feels like a nice way to say something about the band and our ethos while ultimately still being able to call it something stupid.”

Summing up the new album and what to expect, Norton added: “To us the whole thing feels like a time capsule of this weird limbo period and I think that comes across on the album, or at least I hope it does. Postcards from the edge or whatever.”