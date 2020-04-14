Pure X make comeback with first album in six years – listen to two new songs

Pure X has announced their first new album in six years.

The trio – Nate Grace, Jesse Jenkins V, and Austin Youngblood – will be releasing the band’s self-titled fourth album on May 1 via Fire Talk, with a physical release to follow on July 3.

The news comes with two brand new songs for their fans – ‘Middle America’ and ‘Fantasy.’

The band took a lengthy hiatus after they released their most recent LP ‘Angel’ in 2014.

But things have not been that quiet for them – the band members had kids, traveled, and worked on other projects in that time – with Jenkins releasing the solo album ‘Hard Sky’ under the moniker Jesse.

A 2014 NME Review for ‘Angel’ reads: “The sicklier side to their new approach (see syrupy closer ‘Wishin’ On The Same Star’) risks alienating older fans, but overall, Pure X’s immersive charm remains intact.”

Pure X tracklist:

01 Middle America

02 Here in Hollywood

03 Angels of Love

04 Free My Heart

05 Making History

06 Fantasy

07 Man With No Head

08 How Good Does It Get

09 Slip Away

10 Grieving Song

11 Stayed Too Long

12 I Can Dream

Pure X will be released on May 1 digitally, July 3 physically in addition Fire Talk will re-issue the band’s first two records Pleasure’ and Crawling Up The Stairs. It is available for preorder here.