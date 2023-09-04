PURPLE KISS announce 2023 ‘Festa’ US tour

K-pop girl group PURPLE KISS have announced their 2023 ‘Festa’ US tour, which kicks off this October.
On September 3, tour organiser Leo Presents announced PURPLE KISS’ upcoming 2023 ‘Festa’ US tour, featuring 17 shows. It will kick off at the end of October at the Regent Theater in Boston, Massachusetts, before moving down the East Coast to New York, Pennsylvania and more.
Thereafter, the girl group will head across Central US, with concerts in Tennessee, Colorado and Missouri, as well as two in Texas. PURPLE KISS will wrap up their 2023 ‘Festa’ US tour at the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
Tickets for PURPLE KISS’ 2023 ‘Festa’ US tour goes on sale today (September 4) at 10am CST via Ticketweb.com. Tickets start at US$50 and go up to US$250, with different upgrade packages available.
The dates for PURPLE KISS’ 2023 ‘Festa’ US tour are:
OCTOBER
31: Boston, Massachusetts, Regent Theater
NOVEMBER
01: New York City, New York, Queen’s Theatre
03: To Be Announced
04: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Temple Performing Arts
06: Charlotte, North Carolina, Black Box Theater
08: Columbus, Ohio, The King of Clubs
09: Detroit, Michigan, Garen Theater
11: Louisville, Kentucky, Art Sanctury
12: Nashville, Tennessee, Riverside Revival
14: Kansas City, Missouri, Gem Theater
16: Chicago, Illinois, North Shore Center
18: Minneapolis, Minnesota, Granada Theater
20: Denver, Colorado, Oriental Theater
22: Dallas, Texas, Gilley’s
24: San Antonio, Texas, Vibes Event Center
26: Phoenix, Arizona, Herberger Theater Center
28: Los Angeles, California, Palace Theatre
💥 JUST ANNOUNCED! 💥
➔ @RBW_PURPLEKISS 💜
➔ 2023 The FESTA Tour in USA
➔ 1st American Tour
⚡️ 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞: Sep 4 (Mon) 10am CST onwards via https://t.co/0GyUjJMTxZ#퍼플키스 #PURPLE_KISS#PURPLE_KISS_THE_FESTA_TOUR pic.twitter.com/uftiCgUIor
— Leo Presents (@LeoPresents) September 2, 2023
In other touring news, the line-up for KPOP LUX x SBS Super Concert London has been announced. Taking place at the O2 Arena on September 22 and 23, the concert will feature performances by Tomorrow X Together, ITZY, SHINee and more
Meanwhile, popular South Korean singing reality competition TV series Immortal Songs is headed to New York this October. The show will feature performances by K-pop groups NewJeans and ATEEZ, as well as Psy, Jannabi and more.