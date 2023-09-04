PURPLE KISS announce 2023 ‘Festa’ US tour

K-pop girl group PURPLE KISS have announced their 2023 ‘Festa’ US tour, which kicks off this October.

On September 3, tour organiser Leo Presents announced PURPLE KISS’ upcoming 2023 ‘Festa’ US tour, featuring 17 shows. It will kick off at the end of October at the Regent Theater in Boston, Massachusetts, before moving down the East Coast to New York, Pennsylvania and more.

Thereafter, the girl group will head across Central US, with concerts in Tennessee, Colorado and Missouri, as well as two in Texas. PURPLE KISS will wrap up their 2023 ‘Festa’ US tour at the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Tickets for PURPLE KISS’ 2023 ‘Festa’ US tour goes on sale today (September 4) at 10am CST via Ticketweb.com. Tickets start at US$50 and go up to US$250, with different upgrade packages available.

The dates for PURPLE KISS’ 2023 ‘Festa’ US tour are:

OCTOBER

31: Boston, Massachusetts, Regent Theater

NOVEMBER

01: New York City, New York, Queen’s Theatre

03: To Be Announced

04: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Temple Performing Arts

06: Charlotte, North Carolina, Black Box Theater

08: Columbus, Ohio, The King of Clubs

09: Detroit, Michigan, Garen Theater

11: Louisville, Kentucky, Art Sanctury

12: Nashville, Tennessee, Riverside Revival

14: Kansas City, Missouri, Gem Theater

16: Chicago, Illinois, North Shore Center

18: Minneapolis, Minnesota, Granada Theater

20: Denver, Colorado, Oriental Theater

22: Dallas, Texas, Gilley’s

24: San Antonio, Texas, Vibes Event Center

26: Phoenix, Arizona, Herberger Theater Center

28: Los Angeles, California, Palace Theatre

