PURPLE KISS reportedly to make a comeback in late-July

RBW Entertainment’s newest girl group PURPLE KISS are reportedly set to make a comeback later this month.

Yesterday (July 4), South Korean news outlet Ten Asia shared that the seven member act – comprising members Park Ji-eun, Na Go-eun, Dosie, Ireh, Yuki, Chaein and Swan – are preparing to release new music.

Citing a source within the music industry, the report claims that PURPLE KISS will be making their return at the end of July. If true, this will mark the septet’s second release of 2022, arriving just four months after their third mini-album ‘memeM’.

That ‘memeM’ had featured a total of seven songs, with at least one member of the group helping to write or compose every track on the record, except for the intro. It was the follow-up to last September’s ‘Hide & Seek’ mini-album, which featured the title track ‘Zombie’.

Earlier this year, during an episode South Korean weekly music programme The Show, PURPLE KISS’ vocalists Na Goeun, Chaein and Swan paid homage to K-pop veteran IU with a cover of her 2019 single ‘Blueming’.

PURPLE KISS first debuted in March 2021 with their first mini-album ‘Into Violet’, which featured the lead single ‘Ponzona’. They were the first girl group to debut under RBW Entertainment since MAMAMOO in 2014.