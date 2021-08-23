Rookie girl group PURPLE KISS announce their return with surprise teaser

South Korean girl group PURPLE KISS are set to release a new mini-album next month.

On August 23, the seven-member act dropped a mysterious new teaser for their upcoming release. According to the clip, their second mini-album, titled ‘HIDE & SEEK’, will arrive on September 8 at 6pm KST.

“Hello,” an eerie whisper greets viewers of the 13-second-clip as the group’s logo and album title appear on-screen. The words begin to warp before a loud scream plays as the album’s release date is revealed.

This marks PURPLE KISS’ first-ever comeback since they made their debut with their mini-album ‘Into Violet’ in March. That record included the title track ‘Ponzona’, as well as pre-debut singles ‘My Heart Skip a Beat’ and ‘Can We Talk Again’.

Several members of the group had also taken part in the writing and production of their debut EP. At a release showcase for ‘Into Violet’, vocalist Swan revealed that she had co-written and produced ‘Ponzona’ with members Na Go-eun and Yuki as trainees. Yuki had also written lyrics for both their pre-debut singles, while member Chae-in helped to write and compose ‘Can We Talk Again’.

PURPLE KISS are the first girl group to debut under their agency RBW Entertainment in seven years since, the popular quartet MAMAMOO. The group previously shared that comparisons to their labelmates have “motivated” them to put in extra effort for their debut.

“It would be a lie to say that we didn’t feel the pressure, but that motivated us to work harder to prepare,” said main dancer Dosie. “It feels like a lot of people have high expectations of us because of our seniors, so we’re working hard to live up to them.”