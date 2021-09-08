Watch PURPLE KISS escape an apocalypse in ‘Zombie’ music video

K-pop girl group PURPLE KISS have made their much-anticipated return with their second mini-album ‘HIDE & SEEK’.

The project dropped alongside a music video for title track ‘Zombie’, which was co-written by main rapper Yuki, as well as RBW Entertainment labelmate CyA of the band ONEWE. In the clip, the girl group team up to come out on top in the middle of a zombie apocalypse, with a twist ending you’ll have to see for youself.

“You and me, we’re burning / It burns again like a fire / Chase me tonight / I’ll chase you like a zombie,” the group sing during the song’s bridge.

The idol group are also credited for the lyrics and composition for most of ‘HIDE & SEEK’, which features six tracks including ‘Zombie’. ‘2am’ was penned by the group alongside their main producer Davve, and composed by members Na Go-eun, Chaein and Dosie. Meanwhile, ‘So Why’ was written by Yuki and Chaein, and composed solely by the latter.

‘HIDE & SEEK’ was first announced in August, when PURPLE KISS unveiled a performance video for ‘Intro: Freaky Purky’, which acts as a precursor to but does not appear on the new mini-album.

The project is the group’s first release since they debuted with their first mini-album ‘Into Violet’, which featured lead single ‘Ponzona’, in March this year. They are also the first girl group to debut under RBW Entertainment in seven years, since MAMAMOO in 2014.

In related news, MAMAMOO have unveiled the tracklist for their upcoming compilation album ‘I Say MAMAMOO: The Best’, detailing re-releases of 21 beloved MAMAMOO singles and fan favourite tracks, as well as two brand-new songs. The album is set for release on September 15.