PURPLE KISS turn into witches for quirky new ‘memeM’ teaser video

Rookie girl group PURPLE KISS have dropped an intriguing new teaser video for their upcoming mini-album ‘memeM’.

On March 14 at midnight KST, the septet unveiled a two-and-a-half-minute long clip introducing their new witch-inspired concept for the forthcoming release. Their third mini-album ‘memeM’ and the music video for its lead single of the same title are set to arrive on March 29 at 6PM KST.

Fellow RBW Entertainment label mate CyA of ONEWE makes a cameo in the new clip as a supernatural researcher who interviews PURPLE KISS leader Na Go-eun about witches. Over a cup of tea, she begins to tell him about the odd habits of the witches she has encountered, which the group demonstrate in different scenes.

However, CyA fails to notice through Go-eun’s behaviour that she is a witch herself. “The way to get into your head… is simpler than you think,” she concludes ominously.

PURPLE KISS have also shared the official track list for ‘memeM’, which will include a total of seven songs. At least one member of the group helped write or compose every song on the record, except for the intro track.

‘memeM’ marks the rookie girl group’s first official comeback in over six months, and follows the release of their sophomore mini-album ‘HIDE & SEEK’ and its lead single ‘Zombie’, which was co-written by rapper Yuki and CyA.

PURPLE KISS first debuted in March 2021 with their first mini-album ‘Into Violet’, which featured the lead single ‘Ponzona’. They were the first girl group to debut under RBW Entertainment since MAMAMOO in 2014.