Puscifer announce UK, Europe and US tour

Puscifer have announced a series of tour dates across the UK, Europe and United States this summer.
The band, which is a side project of Tool and A Perfect Circle singer Maynard James Keenan, will kick off their tour in Daytona Beach, Florida, at Welcome To Rockville on May 18, before they arrive in the UK and Ireland in June.
They will then head across to mainland Europe, finishing up at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid on July 7. Tickets are on general sale from January 20 at 10am local time and can be found here.
Puscifer have also announced a release date for their new remix album, ‘Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired’. It’ll be available on March 31 via Puscifer Entertainment / Alchemy Recordings / BMG.
The album, which is a re-imagining of 2020’s ‘Existential Reckoning’, is set to include collaborators like Trent Reznor, Bring Me The Horizon‘s Jordan Fish and Queens Of The Stone Age‘s Troy Van Leeuwen.
European & U.S. tour dates coming this Spring, tickets on-sale Jan. 20 at 10 am local time. See the dates here: https://t.co/OqJq9qlNaq pic.twitter.com/GzqZ674iox
— PUSCIFER (@puscifer) January 11, 2023
In other news, Puscifer shared the music video for Carina Round’s version of ‘A Singularity’, which was shot and compiled by Maynard James Keenan in tribute to his dog.
He said of the video: “On Oct 7, 2021, I lost my muse. Deadly Little MiHo lost her two-year battle with pancreatitis and kidney disease. We thought we lost her in late 2019, so I panicked and wrote her this song. We were certain she was done for. But we were blessed with a second chance and a bit more time.
“I rarely share things like this. Too painful. But this one can’t be kept bottled up. As I have mentioned before, she has been hiding in most of my vocal tracks since 2005. She was either in or near the vocal booth every time I tracked. Her sigh, her bark, sniffle, sneeze. Her jingling collar. Her squeaky toys. Usually poorly timed.”
Puscifer’s 2023 tour dates are:
MAY
Thursday 18 – Daytona Beach, Welcome to Rockville
Tuesday 23 – Asheville, Harrah’s Cherokee Center
Saturday 27 – Columbus, Sonic Temple Festival
Sunday 28 – Northfield, MGM Northfield Park
Tuesday 30 – Rochester, Kodak Center Main Theater
JUNE
Thursday 1 – Baltimore, The Lyric Baltimore
Friday 2 – Atlantic City, Hard Rock Casino
Saturday 3 – Bethlehem, Wind Creek Event Center
Saturday 10 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
Monday 12 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow
Tuesday 13 – Manchester, Manchester Academy
Thursday 15 – London, TBA
Saturday 17 – Clisson, Hellfest
Tuesday 20 – Copenhagen, Vega
Wednesday 21 – Stockholm, Fryshuset
Monday 26 – Hamburg, Docks
Tuesday 27 – Berlin, Huxleys
Wednesday 28 – Berlin, Huxleys
Friday 30 – Belfort, Eurockeennes Festival
JULY
Saturday 1 – Tilburg, 013 Poppodium Tilburg
Sunday 2 – Werchter, Rock Werchter
Tuesday 4 – Barcelona, Club Razzmatazz
Thursday 6 – Lisbon, Nos Alive Festival
Friday 7 – Madrid, Mad Cool Festival