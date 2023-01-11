Puscifer announce UK, Europe and US tour

Puscifer have announced a series of tour dates across the UK, Europe and United States this summer.

The band, which is a side project of Tool and A Perfect Circle singer Maynard James Keenan, will kick off their tour in Daytona Beach, Florida, at Welcome To Rockville on May 18, before they arrive in the UK and Ireland in June.

They will then head across to mainland Europe, finishing up at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid on July 7. Tickets are on general sale from January 20 at 10am local time and can be found here.

Advertisement

Puscifer have also announced a release date for their new remix album, ‘Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired’. It’ll be available on March 31 via Puscifer Entertainment / Alchemy Recordings / BMG.

The album, which is a re-imagining of 2020’s ‘Existential Reckoning’, is set to include collaborators like Trent Reznor, Bring Me The Horizon‘s Jordan Fish and Queens Of The Stone Age‘s Troy Van Leeuwen.

European & U.S. tour dates coming this Spring, tickets on-sale Jan. 20 at 10 am local time. See the dates here: https://t.co/OqJq9qlNaq pic.twitter.com/GzqZ674iox — PUSCIFER (@puscifer) January 11, 2023

In other news, Puscifer shared the music video for Carina Round’s version of ‘A Singularity’, which was shot and compiled by Maynard James Keenan in tribute to his dog.

He said of the video: “On Oct 7, 2021, I lost my muse. Deadly Little MiHo lost her two-year battle with pancreatitis and kidney disease. We thought we lost her in late 2019, so I panicked and wrote her this song. We were certain she was done for. But we were blessed with a second chance and a bit more time.

“I rarely share things like this. Too painful. But this one can’t be kept bottled up. As I have mentioned before, she has been hiding in most of my vocal tracks since 2005. She was either in or near the vocal booth every time I tracked. Her sigh, her bark, sniffle, sneeze. Her jingling collar. Her squeaky toys. Usually poorly timed.”

Advertisement

Puscifer’s 2023 tour dates are:

MAY

Thursday 18 – Daytona Beach, Welcome to Rockville

Tuesday 23 – Asheville, Harrah’s Cherokee Center

Saturday 27 – Columbus, Sonic Temple Festival

Sunday 28 – Northfield, MGM Northfield Park

Tuesday 30 – Rochester, Kodak Center Main Theater

JUNE

Thursday 1 – Baltimore, The Lyric Baltimore

Friday 2 – Atlantic City, Hard Rock Casino

Saturday 3 – Bethlehem, Wind Creek Event Center

Saturday 10 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

Monday 12 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

Tuesday 13 – Manchester, Manchester Academy

Thursday 15 – London, TBA

Saturday 17 – Clisson, Hellfest

Tuesday 20 – Copenhagen, Vega

Wednesday 21 – Stockholm, Fryshuset

Monday 26 – Hamburg, Docks

Tuesday 27 – Berlin, Huxleys

Wednesday 28 – Berlin, Huxleys

Friday 30 – Belfort, Eurockeennes Festival

JULY

Saturday 1 – Tilburg, 013 Poppodium Tilburg

Sunday 2 – Werchter, Rock Werchter

Tuesday 4 – Barcelona, Club Razzmatazz

Thursday 6 – Lisbon, Nos Alive Festival

Friday 7 – Madrid, Mad Cool Festival