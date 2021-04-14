Puscifer share ‘Bullet Train to Iowa’ video as prologue to forthcoming livestream

Puscifer – the side project of Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan – have shared a psychedelic mini-film for their ‘Existential Reckoning’ cut, ‘Bullet Train to Iowa’, serving as a prelude to their forthcoming livestream show, Money $hot: Live at the Mayan Theater.

In a press release, Keenan said, “The ‘Bullet Train to Iowa’ video is sort of a bridge between the [upcoming] Money $hot: Live at the Mayan Theater performance… and the Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti performance.

“Kind of like what Rogue One is to the Star Wars films, but without the Storm Troopers and snarky robots.”

The sureral clip showcases the next in the adventures of the desert-dwelling Billy D, the protagonist of Pusicfer’s livestream narrative. Watch the video below:

The band’s Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti livestream performance took place last October, with the next instalment, Money $hot: Live at the Mayan Theater, set to take place on April 17.

The livestreams and the video clip for ‘Bullet Train to Iowa’ serve as creative conduits for the band’s fourth studio album, ‘Existential Reckoning’, which dropped last October.

Earlier this month, Keenan reassured fans in an interview with Consequence of Sound that “everything’s grand”, after the vocalist contracted coronavirus on two separate occasions in 2020.

Giving a brief update on the state of his health, Keenan was asked if there were any residual effects from having contracted the illness, to which he replied, “Not that I’m aware of.”