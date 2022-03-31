Pusha T and Nigo share ‘Hear Me Clearly’ video

Pusha T and Nigo have shared a video for their new collaboration, ‘Hear Me Clearly’ – you can watch it below.

Produced by BoogzDaBeast, Luca Starz, ThaMyind, and Kanye West, it’s the latest track from DJ and Bape founder Nigo’s new album, ‘I Know Nigo’, to get a video release. It follows the ‘Ayra’, ‘Want It Bad’, ‘Heavy’, and ‘Come On, Let’s Go’.

Nigo first announced the forthcoming album back in December, revealing that the project was on the way and that he’d signed to Steven Victor’s Victor Victor Worldwide label, a joint venture between Victor and Universal Music Group.

Guest appearances on the LP include Pharrell, Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T, Tyler, The Creator, Fam-Lay and Teriyaki Boyz, with more to be announced.

You can watch the video for ‘Hear Me Clearly’ below:

Outside of his work as the head of the streetwear brand A Bating Ape, Nigo has long had an interest and association with the world of music. He is the DJ for hip hop collective Teriyaki Boyz, who released debut album ‘Beef or Chicken’ in 2005 and follow-up ‘Serious Japanese’ in 2009.

Numerous artists that feature on Nigo’s album have appeared on previous Teriyaki Boyz cuts – Williams on ‘Cho L A R G E’ and ‘Work That!’, Pusha T and Fam-Lay on a remix of ‘Tokyo Drift (Fast & Furious)’.

Elsewhere, Pusha T has dropped a new song that takes aim at McDonald’s, nearly two decades after the rapper allegedly came up with Mickey D’s ‘I’m Lovin It’ jingle.

Arriving as part of a partnership with rival fast food chain Arby’s, ‘Spicy Fish Diss Track’ sees Push zero in on the Filet-o-Fish burger.

“How dare you sell a square fish asking us to trust it?/ A half slice of cheese, Mickey D’s on a budget?” he raps over an industrial-tinged beat. A few bars later comes: “Say less, this argument is baseless/ Drowned in tartar, that Filet-o-Fish is tasteless.”

Last month, Pusha shared the Kanye West-produced ‘Diet Coke’, which is set to feature on the rapper’s fourth solo album when it arrives later this year.