Pusha T announces new venue for London show after Brixton Academy closure

Pusha T has announced a new venue for his upcoming show in London, following the closure of O2 Academy Brixton.

The rapper has confirmed he will play Eventim Apollo on May 17 as part of the ‘It’s Almost Dry‘ tour, which accompanies his fourth album.

‘It’s Almost Dry’ was released in April and made Number 17 on NME‘s list of the 50 best albums of 2022, with the rapper heralded as being “still in a league of his own”.

The UK and European leg of the tour was supposed to take place in December but it was postponed due to “production issues”.

The new rescheduled UK dates begin at Manchester’s O2 Ritz on May 16, followed by the Eventim Apollo show on May 17, Bristol O2 Academy on May 19 and Birmingham’s O2 Institute on May 20. You can find tickets here.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @PUSHA_T will now take place at Eventim Apollo on 17th May 2023. This show has been moved from O2 Academy Brixton. Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/NhhD3YkIoQ pic.twitter.com/45dy14DwQb — Eventim Apollo (@EventimApollo) February 6, 2023

In other news, O2 Academy Brixton will remain closed until April following the fatal crowd crush at an Asake concert at the venue in December – with a number of gigs beyond that now being relocated.

After O2 Academy Brixton’s licence was temporarily suspended until January 16, Lambeth Council said that they would meet again on that date to discuss the future of the venue. Before the meeting, a spokesperson for Academy Music Group (AMG) – the company that runs the venue – said it would stay closed voluntarily until April while investigations continue. The meeting then saw the announcement that the venue’s licence would be suspended for three months also.

Following the closure, Dry Cleaning and Beartooth announced that their March gigs will now take place at The Roundhouse and OVO Arena Wembley, respectively. Girl In Red meanwhile, has moved her April 3 show to Hammersmith’s Eventim Apollo and Yard Act have moved their Brixton show in May to Troxy on the same date.

See the full upcoming listings for O2 Academy Brixton until May and updates on their status here.

Elsewhere, Pusha T confirmed that he’ll have new music coming in 2023 in the form of a mixtape with DJ Drama.

The rapper confirmed during a conversation with Rap Radar’s B Dot on Twitter Spaces that the release would be the next instalment of DJ Drama’s ‘Gangsta Grillz’ series of mixtapes. He released one with Snoop Dogg, ‘Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It’, last year. The mixtape with Pusha T is expected to arrive sometime in 2023 [via Complex].