Pusha T announces second leg of ‘It’s Almost Dry’ US tour

Pusha T has announced the second leg of his North American ‘It’s Almost Dry’ tour – find out dates below and get tickets here.

The rapper took to social media on Tuesday (June 22) to share the news. The tour will kick off on September 3 in Philadelphia as part of the Made In America festival and will conclude on October 30 in Wallingford, Connecticut.

The tour will also feature “special guests”, although no names have been billed for the tour as this time.

Tickets for phase two of the It’s Almost Dry Tour go on sale this Friday, June 24. You’ll be able to purchase them here.

Check out the complete list of tour dates for ‘It’s Almost Dry’ phase two below.

The first stretch of Pusha T’s ‘It’s Almost Dry’ tour in North America will come to an end tonight (June 23) in Philadelphia. He will next perform as part of All Points East in London on August 19 on a line-up that also includes Gorillaz, IDLES and Turnstile.

Pusha T released his fourth studio album ‘It’s Almost Dry’ in April. The album – which he dubs “rap album of the motherfucking year” – scored a glowing five-star review from NME’s Dhruva Balram.

“Pusha T has managed to elevate his art to new heights, signalling that the artist is nowhere close to being done,” Balram wrote.

Last weekend, Pusha and his brother No Malice reunited to perform live as Clipse for the first time in over a decade. The pair, who last performed live together in 2010, played a set as part of Pharrell‘s Something In The Water festival, appearing during a headline billing dubbed ‘Pharrell and Phriends’.

The dates for Pusha T’s ‘It’s Almost Dry’ Phase 2 tour are:

SEPTEMBER:

03 – Philadelphia, PA

04 – Las Vegas, NV

16 – Rochester, NY

17 – Cleveland, OH

18 – Columbus, OH

20 – Baltimore, MD

22 – Norfolk, VA

24 – Pittsburgh, PA

25 – Queens, NY

28 – Indianaplis, IN

OCTOBER

01 – Milwaukee, WI

02 – Minneapolis, MN

04 – Kansas City, MO

06 – Denver, CO

08 – Phoenix, AZ

10 – Dallas, TX

11 – Houston, TX

12 – New Orleans, NO

14 – Atlanta, GA

15 – Orlando, FL

16 – Miami, FL

19 – Raleigh, NC

20 – Washington D.C.

22 – Richmond, VA

27 – Montclair, NJ

28 – Providence, RI

29 – Boston, MA

30 – Wallingford, CT