Pusha T announces UK and Ireland dates for his ‘It’s Almost Dry’ tour

Pusha T has added a number of UK and Ireland tour dates to his ongoing ‘It’s Almost Dry’ tour.

The Virginia rapper is touring this year in support of his fourth studio album, which arrived back in April as the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Daytona’.

After confirming a second set of US tour dates last week, Pusha has now announced four UK and Ireland gigs for December.

Kicking off in Manchester on December 14, Pusha will then visit Birmingham (December 15) and Bristol (December 18) before the leg wraps up in Dublin on December 21.

You can see the details of the dates below and find tickets here when they go on sale on Friday (July 1) at 10am.

December

14 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

15 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

18 – O2 Academy, Bristol

21 – Academy, Dublin

Pusha T will also perform at All Points East in London on August 19 on a line-up that includes Gorillaz, IDLES and Turnstile.

Earlier this month, Pusha T and his brother No Malice reunited to perform live as Clipse for the first time in over a decade.

The pair, who last performed live together in 2010, played a set as part of Pharrell‘s Something In The Water festival, appearing during a headline billing dubbed ‘Pharrell and Phriends’.

Elsewhere, NFL star Tom Brady recently declared that Pusha T‘s recent LP ‘It’s Almost Dry’ is the “album of the year”. The rapper replied: “Wow, @TomBrady really listening to the rap album of the year!!! #ItsAlmostDry #DreamingOfThePast !! Check him out…”