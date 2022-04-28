Watch Pusha T’s new video for ‘Call My Bluff’

Pusha T has shared a new video for ‘Call My Bluff’, a track from his latest album ‘It’s Almost Dry’.

The Omar Jones and Onda-directed clip features Pusha enjoying an upscale dinner party with many guests. Interspersed throughout, Push can be seen rapping in the back seat of a car, eating alone in a room wrapped in plastic, and watching as two hitmen throw a body into a river.

Watch the video for ‘Call My Bluff’ below:

‘Call My Bluff’ is one of six tracks on ‘It’s Almost Dry’ produced by Pharrell Williams, with Kanye West helming production for the other half of the record. Special guests on the album include Jay-Z, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, Labrinth and Malice – Push’s brother and former Clipse collaborator.

In a five-star review of ‘It’s Almost Dry’, NME said Push “has managed to elevate his art to new heights, signalling that the artist is nowhere close to being done”.

“Despite being longer than ‘Daytona’, there is succinct preciseness to ‘It’s Almost Dry’ with Pusha’s lyricism, in particular, never left wanting,” it read. “Alongside the outstanding production, it makes for an instant hip-hop classic.”

To coincide with the release of ‘It’s Almost Dry’, Pusha recently performed the West-produced track ‘Dreamin Of The Past‘ alongside The Roots on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Meanwhile, Push has opened up about the ongoing feud between West and Kid Cudi. The two artists both feature on ‘It’s Almost Dry’ track ‘Rock N Roll’, with Cudi tweeting last week that it would be the last song he ever appeared on with West – the pair’s previous collaborations include their self-titled 2018 joint album ‘Kids See Ghosts’.

“It fucking sucks,” Pusha said in an interview with Vulture. “Just navigating these relationships, this brotherhood, the arguing… it gets public.”