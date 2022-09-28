Pusha T drops another McDonald’s diss track ‘Rib Roast’

After releasing a McDonald’s diss track earlier this year, Pusha T has now dropped a second song aimed at the fast food chain.

Back in March, the rapper shared ‘Spicy Fish Diss Track‘ in collaboration with Arby’s – where Pusha took aim at the chain’s Filet-o-Fish burger.

The new track, titled ‘Rib Roast’, sees Pusha T reconnect with American sandwich chain Arby’s to diss their rivals McDonald’s, by questioning the quality of their food and McRibs.

“McDonald’s what you selling? Mystery meat?/ Pop up and go away, what does history teach?” Pusha raps on the new track. “Mickey D’s McRib, you ain’t it in the streets.”

The track has been accompanied by an official music video, as well as limited-edition merchandise to honour Arby’s’ menu’s country roots including a custom Pusha T t-shirt and jacket, a sandwich bolo tie, a trucker hat and a bandana.

“We are on a mission to call out weak sandwiches of questionable quality, and there is no other product that can compare to our REAL Country-Style Rib Sandwich or is worthy of Pusha T’s praise,” Jim Taylor, President of Arby’s, said in a statement. “We’ve spent years perfecting the intricate smoked rib flavors and are proud to have Pusha remind people why Arby’s has the meats – and smokes the competition.”

King Push added: “Rap Album of the year. Sandwich of the year. Simple as that — we both give you quality straight from the kitchen!”.

“I love the work I’ve been doing with Arby’s — this time around we have to chef up something different and give everyone quality country inspired merch to go along with the rib sandwich.”

While the two diss tracks are light-hearted in tone, Pusha does have a long-standing feud with McDonald’s over their 2003 jingle ‘I’m Lovin’ It’ which was performed by Justin Timberlake and The Neptunes. In 2016 Push claimed to have wrote the song but that was then disputed by McDonald’s chief marketing officer Larry Light.

However, in an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year Pusha T double downed on his involvement in the jingle, saying that he is “solely responsible for the ‘I’m Lovin’ It’ swag”.

He said: “I did it at a very young age at a very young time in my career where I wasn’t asking for as much money and ownership.”

The latest instalment to the Pusha T Vs McDonald’s saga comes as the rapper gears up for his upcoming UK and Ireland tour which kicks off in December to support his fourth studio album, ‘It’s Almost Dry‘. The LP was released in April and recently received a 2022 BET Hip-Hop Award nomination in the ‘Hip-Hop Album of the Year’ category.