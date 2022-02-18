Pusha T explains why he posted Kanye West contract on social media

Pusha T has explained why he recently posted a contract on social media with a caption that thanked Kanye West.

Last month, the Clipse rapper caused some confusion amongst fans and music industry folk when he shared a picture of a signed contract with G.O.O.D. Music and Def Jam on his Instagram.

He captioned the post: “Some people call you their brother, other people show you you’re BROTHERS. Thanx “Yezos…” @kanyewest.”

Advertisement

Some thought this meant Pusha had cut ties with West, who is now legally known as Ye, and his G.O.O.D. Music imprint, as well as Def Jam Recordings. However, in his first proper interview in two years, Pusha has cleared up the matter, explaining that he will always be with G.O.O.D. Music.

“Actually, the contract was just [Kanye] signing over my profits from my back-catalog and the profits for this album as well. Just straight to me,” King Push told Speedy Mormon on Complex’s ‘360’.

“It wasn’t anything bad… He was just like, ‘Nah, you take the money.’ If that don’t show you that that’s your bro, I don’t know what else gon’ show you… It was very honourable.”

While the Virginia rapper has confirmed his ongoing allegiance to G.O.O.D. Music, he’s not so sure about his future with Def Jam beyond his current contract, which will be fulfilled with the release of his long-anticipated fourth album, which is set to arrive sometime this year.

Pusha’s manager Steven Victor has confirmed that the rapper now owns his own masters.

Advertisement

“[He’s still with] G.O.O.D. Music, he’s just not signed to Def Jam anymore,” Victor said (via HipHopDX). “This is his last album on Def Jam. I mean, we might re-sign with Def Jam, I’m just saying he fulfilled his contract obligation. He might re-sign with Def Jam, it’s just the whole point of it is that he’s still with Kanye regardless to wherever he ends up with his next projects. It will be with Kanye.”

Earlier this month, Pusha previewed his upcoming new album – which is rumoured to be titled ‘It’s Not Dry Yet’ – with the release of ‘Diet Coke’, produced by West and 88-Keys.

Last month, Pusha discussed the forthcoming ‘DAYTONA’ follow-up, calling it the “album of the mother fucking year” in a chat with Complex.

“A Pusha album takes a long time,” the rapper said. “It takes a long time to put this shit together, but when it comes together, ain’t nothing fucking with it. We stamping that on everything.

“I don’t care what they say, how they act. I don’t care how viral they go, none of that. Nothing is fucking with it. I’m on some one thousand per cent rap superhero shit, man. There’s a lot going on.”

Since releasing the Grammy-nominated ‘DAYTONA’ in 2018, Push has released numerous standalone singles, including ‘No Problem’ (for the Venom soundtrack), ‘Sociopath’ with Kash Doll, the Lauryn Hill collaboration ‘Coming Home’, and ‘Puppets’, which samples the Succession theme.

Pusha also appeared on Pop Smoke‘s second posthumous album ‘Faith’ last year. The rapper featured on ‘Tell the Vision’ alongside West and ‘Top Shotta’ with Travi and Beam.

Pusha T will perform live in London as part of All Points East 2022 in August.