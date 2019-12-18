Pusha T is opening his own ramen restaurant at the end of the year.

Kitsuen, which also teams up as a cocktail bar, will open in Washington D.C. on New Year’s Eve.

The restaurant and bar is a venture between Pusha, NBA basketball players Jerian and Jerami Grant, his business partner Terrion Jones, Wayne Johnson and businessman Kyle Eubanks. See photos of the bar below.

Earlier this year, Pusha T hit out at those who leaked his music without permission. After the rapper’s track ‘Success & Nightmare’ arrived prematurely back in October, he tweeted that he “will make a decent example out of” those responsible.

“All the leaks is cute,” he tweeted. “I don’t care for real ’cause once music is old to me, it doesn’t matter…but I promise you this, if I find out who is leaking it, I will make a decent example out of you…and no one can stop it, no Kanye, nobody! Just cause you think you can play with me.”

Back in August, Pusha released the single ‘Puppets’ which hears him rap over the theme tune to TV show Succession.

It followed last year’s ‘Daytona’ LP, one of Kanye West’s series of ‘Wyoming’ albums. Reviewing the album’s UK debut at London’s Kentish Town Forum last December, NME’s Sam Moore said the show was “brilliant but condensed”.

The review continued: “While there is a pervading sense of deflation over the short run time of tonight’s performance, it doesn’t detract too much from the immense satisfaction gained from spending time – even if it wasn’t especially lengthy – with one of the best rappers operating in the world right now. Long live King Push.”