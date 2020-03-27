Pusha T is working on three new projects and collabs with Madlib and Tyler, The Creator

Pusha T has revealed that he’s working on three new projects and collaborations with Madlib and Tyler, The Creator.

The rapper recently took part in an AMA session on Discord, answering questions from fans.

During the session, he was asked when he would have a new album to share. Pusha answered that he was “working on that right now”, before elaborating: “I’m actually working on three projects right now.

“So, you know, with everything that’s going on in the world right now, of course we’re not all together, but I’m well in on my next project. Well, well, well, well in on the project.”

He added that the record was unlikely to feature any guest appearances, but later revealed that he is working with fellow rappers on some other material. “We’re cooking. That’s really all I can really say about it,” he said of his highly-anticipated Madlib team-up.

He continued: “With producers, to me, it’s like I’m going to school so he’s just like another teacher to me.” Pusha said the collaboration could be released in 2020, noting that the pair already have “a hard drive full of gems”.

Speaking about working with Tyler, The Creator, meanwhile, the rapper said he had worked on four or five out of nine beats Tyler had sent him, although he wasn’t sure what the plan was for their usage at present. You can listen to Pusha’s whole Discord AMA above.

In January, the star denied that his former rap duo Clipse were reforming after the pair teamed up on Kanye West’s ‘Use This Gospel’. “Wishful thinking…but see y’all at Something In The Water for sure,” Pusha commented at the time.