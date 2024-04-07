Pusha T says no one has laid “not a pinky nail” on him despite Drake’s “mob talk”

Pusha T has doubled down on claims that Drake and his team have not laid a finger on the rapper despite their nearly six-year-long feud.

The conflict between the two rappers can be traced as far back as 2011, but gained mainstream attention after Pusha T dropped ‘Infrared’ on his 2018 Grammy-nominated album ‘Daytona’.

On the Kanye West-produced record, he claimed that the Canadian rapper used a ghostwriter: “The lyric pennin’ equal the Trumps winnin’ / The bigger question is how the Russians did it / It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin [Miller].”

Drake replied with the infamous ‘Duppy Freestyle’ (which was released on the same day as ‘Daytona’) and, four days later, Pusha T clapped back with the notorious ‘The Story Of Adidon’. The latter song is where the Clipse member revealed Drake was “hiding a child,” referring to his now six-year-old son Adonis. Drake made news of his child public in 2020.

Twitter/X user JohnQueue tweeted: “I Just wanted to point out that, after all these years of mob talk from Drake, nobody ever laid a finger on Pusha T.”

The Virginia-born rapper responded to the fan, joking that “not a pinky nail” has touched him regarding his feud with Drake.

Drake has indirectly hit back at Pusha numerous times, including on ‘Wick Man’ from ‘For All The Dogs: Scary Hours Edition’. “Man, I remember n****s was joking ’bout some tick, tick / And now that rapper broke as fuck, that boy a statistic,” the 37-year-old rapped.

He also called out Pusha T and Pharrell Williams on Travis Scott‘s fourth album ‘UTOPIA‘, rhyming on ‘MELTDOWN‘: “I melt down the chains that I bought from yo’ boss / Give a fuck about all of that heritage shit / Since V not around, the members done hung up the Louis / They not even wearing that shit.”

In 2019, Drake claimed that Pusha T had “made an entire career” out of the feud, adding he has “no desire to mend anything with” the rapper. He also said he didn’t retaliate after ‘The Story Of Adidon’ because “it wasn’t even about battle rap” at that point.

Three years later, Pusha T commented on the feud, saying he believes Drake is still “hurt” by what he said in ‘The Story Of Adidon’.

“Every time I hear a subliminal in one of his songs, it just lets me know how deep it hurt him,“ he told XXL. “Because it’s been four years now. And we still talking about it. He is. I don’t. I’m cool. But every time it’s a subliminal, I’m like, Yes. It burns. It still burns. It lets me know. I love it.”

Kendrick Lamar recently called out Drake on ‘Like That’ from Future and Metro Boomin’‘s joint album, ‘We Don’t Trust You’. Referring to J. Cole‘s verse on ‘First Person Shooter’ where Cole called him, Lamar and Drake “the big three” of modern rap music, the Californian rapped: “Motherfuck the big three, n****, it’s just big me.”

Lamar also took a direct shot at the ‘One Dance’ rapper. While likening himself to Prince, he called out Drake for comparing himself to Michael Jackson – who publicly had problems with the ‘Purple Rain’ singer. “Prince outlived Mike Jack’ n****, bum / ‘Fore all your dogs gettin’ buried / That’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see Pet Sematary,” he raps at the end of his verse.

Drake seemingly replied to K-Dot’s jab on stage during the ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour, saying he feels “10 feet fucking high” and that “there’s not a n**** on this Earth that can fuck with [him].”

In other news, Pusha T is set to join longtime friend and ex-labelmate Kid Cudi on the ‘INSANO’ world tour. Tickets are on sale now – visit here for US shows and here for European and UK shows.