Pusha T leads new track ‘Paper Right’, written for a financial services organisation

Pusha T has shared a new song featuring Wyclef Jean and Lola Brooke, written for a financial services organisation.

‘Paper Right’ also features Flau’jae and Capella Grey, and was written for the new advertising campaign of the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association (TIAA).

On the song, Push raps of his past as a drug dealer as well as looking forwards towards retirement planning.

“Stood tall on ’em corners/ Old ladies warned us, so they ain’t have to mourn us,” he raps.

“Street lords said, ‘Join us’/ You could turn a brick to a Beamer, here some pointers/ Nowadays, I’m ignorin’ ’em.”

A portion of proceeds from the track will go to non-profit organisation First Generation Investors, which teaches school children how to invest money wisely.

Listen to ‘Paper Right’ and see the all-star cast perform it on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon below.

Last summer, Pusha T cancelled his planned UK and European headline tour once again due to production issues.

The rapper was set to bring his lauded 2022 album to the UK and Europe across the UK and Europe last year but these were postponed and rescheduled.

“After the overwhelming demand and sellouts it breaks my heart,” he said. “We can’t deliver the show we envisioned within the original timeframe, and you all deserve the full ‘It’s Almost Dry’ experience.”

Pusha T released his fourth studio album ‘It’s Almost Dry’ in April 2022. The album – which he dubs “rap album of the motherfucking year” – scored a glowing five-star review from NME.

The review said: “Pusha T has managed to elevate his art to new heights, signalling that the artist is nowhere close to being done. Despite being longer than ‘Daytona’, there is succinct preciseness to ‘It’s Almost Dry’ with Pusha’s lyricism, in particular, never left wanting.