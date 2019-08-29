Pusha T shares new song ‘Coming Home’ featuring Lauryn Hill, gives update on new album

It's entirely produced by Kanye West so far

Pusha T has released a new song, ‘Coming Home’, featuring none other than Lauryn Hill. It was co-produced by Kanye West, Mike Dean and Charlie Heat.

“This record speaks to mass incarceration,” the rapper told Ebro Darden, who premiered the song on Apple Music’s Beats 1. “It speaks to just giving hope to those who are coming home, and telling people who are locked up and behind the walls that we waiting on ’em and we’re gonna be a support system for when they get home.”

And how did Pusha get Hill – who’s more inclined to tour than release recorded music – on the track? “I just made the request. She expressed that she liked my music, and she’d see about it. I definitely followed the queen around, whatever it took,” he told Darden, laughing. Hear the song below:

As Push released ‘Coming Home’, he also announced the launch of the Third Strike Coming Home campaign, which aims to free people serving life sentences in prison. The initiative is a collaboration with lawyers MiAngel Cody and Brittany K. Barnett. The rapper himself has donated more than £20,000 ($25,000) to the cause.

‘Coming Home’ is the second song Pusha has shared this week. A few days ago, he released ‘Sociopath’ featuring Kash Doll – also produced by West – in response to a leak.

King Push is currently working on the follow-up to his 2018 album, ‘Daytona’, and has nine tracks ready so far. “I feel like I’m well on my way. I’ve got some really, really hot shit,” he told Darden. As it stands, the album is entirely produced by West.

Pusha famously feuded with Drake last year, revealing that the Toronto rapper had a son in a vicious diss track, ‘The Story of Adidon’. But fans looking for more drama won’t find it on Push’s new album. “I’m not worried about anybody, not bothered about anybody. I’m chilling,” he told Darden.