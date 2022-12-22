Pusha T on being dissed by Drake: “It lets me know how deep it hurt him”

Pusha T has reflected on his 2018 feud with Drake, saying that being dissed by the rapper “lets me know how deep it hurt him”.

The pair have long taken shots at each other in their songs but their beef came to a head in 2018 when, on ‘Infrared’, Pusha-T referenced the claims that Drake used a ghostwriter called Quentin Miller. The rappers then began a short back-and-forth of diss tracks.

Pusha then released ‘The Story Of Adidon’, accompanied by a photo claimed to be of Drake in blackface and lyrics that revealed the Canadian rapper had a secret child with former adult film star Sophie Brussaux. In 2019, Pusha claimed that Drake had “made an entire career” out of the feud.

Asked about the legacy of their issues in a new interview with XXL, Pusha said he believes Drake is still “hurt” by the episode, adding: “Every time I hear a subliminal in one of his songs, it just lets me know how deep it hurt him.

“Because it’s been four years now. And we still talking about it. He is. I don’t. I’m cool. But every time it’s a subliminal, I’m like, Yes. It burns. It still burns. It lets me know. I love it.”

Elsewhere, Pusha T this week confirmed that he has left his post as president of G.O.O.D. Music, the record label of Kanye West.

Pusha (real name Terrence Thornton) was appointed president of G.O.O.D. Music in 2015, taking over from Che Pope. Active with the former Def Jam imprint for the past seven years, Thornton was its longest-serving president (all three of his predecessors had stuck with the role for three years). However, in the same interview with XXL, he made it clear that he’s no longer associated with any projects or organisations tied to West.

Asked by the publication if he’d kept his post at G.O.O.D. amid West’s current string of controversies – the bulk of which involving his antisemitic comments and Nazi apologism – Thornton replied bluntly: “No. No No, I’m not.” He went on to clarify that he has “a 50/50 venture with Def Jam” for both his personal endeavours as an artist and those of his own label imprint, the Heir Wave Music Group (which he founded in 2020).

It comes after Thornton publicly criticised West for his antisemitism last month, saying in an interview with the Los Angeles Times: “It’s definitely affected me. It’s been disappointing. As a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech. So yeah. It’s been very disappointing.”