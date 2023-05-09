Pusha T postpones UK and European tour again due to “production issues”

Pusha T has today (May 9) postponed his UK and European tour again because of “production issues”.

The rapper was set to bring his lauded 2022 album to the UK and Europe across the UK and Europe last year but these were postponed and rescheduled. Now, it’s been announced that a further postponement will take place.

Taking to Instagram, Pusha wrote: “Apologies to my European family, but I have to shift my European tour dates due to production issues.

“After the overwhelming demand and sellouts it breaks my heart. We can’t deliver the show we envisioned within the original timeframe, and you all deserve the full ‘It’s Almost Dry’ experience.”

Pusha shared the new dates on Instagram and said “more to be announced soon.”

The new dates are listed below; venues are not yet confirmed. NME has reached out to representatives for further information. You can buy tickets for the shows here.

MAY 2023:

27 – Brussels, Belgium

JUNE 2023:

1 – Barcelona, Spain

2 – Aarhus, Denmark

3 – Paris, France

8 – Madrid, Spain

9 – Porto, Portugal

AUGUST 2023:

1 – London, UK

2 – Manchester, UK

4 – Katowice, Poland

7 – Birmingham, UK

8 – Bristol, UK

10 – Oslo, Norway

11 – Gothenburg, Sweden

12 – Helsinki, Finland

13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

15 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

17 – Copenhagen, Denmark

18 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands

Pusha T released his fourth studio album ‘It’s Almost Dry’ in April 2022. The album – which he dubs “rap album of the motherfucking year” – scored a glowing five-star review from NME.

The review said: “Pusha T has managed to elevate his art to new heights, signalling that the artist is nowhere close to being done. Despite being longer than ‘Daytona’, there is succinct preciseness to ‘It’s Almost Dry’ with Pusha’s lyricism, in particular, never left wanting.

Across 2022, Pusha T shared a pair of diss tracks aimed at McDonald’s. Back in March, the rapper shared ‘Spicy Fish Diss Track‘ in collaboration with Arby’s – where Pusha took aim at the chain’s Filet-o-Fish burger.

Another track, titled ‘Rib Roast’, saw Pusha T reconnect with Arby’s to diss their rivals McDonald’s, by questioning the quality of their food and McRibs.

You can also read the NME Big Read cover feature with Pusha T all about the creation of ‘It’s Almost Dry’.