Pusha T raps over the ‘Succession’ theme tune on new single

'Puppets' comes out on Friday

Pusha T is releasing new single ‘Puppets’ on Friday (August 11), and it sees him rapping over the theme tune to TV show Succession.

The new track follows his recent Kanye West-produced track ‘Sociopath’, shared back in August.

The full track isn’t out yet, but Pusha has shared a teaser of the song, along with the message: “Soundtrack of my life.” Listen to it below.

The release of ‘Puppets’ will come ahead of the much-hyped season 2 finale of Succession, which takes place on Sunday (August 13).

Succession is the creation of Peep Show writer Jesse Armstrong, and NME’s Christopher Hooton describes it as “one of the most promising television shows right now. Lacking the mass hysteria of shows like Euphoria or Big Little Lies, this HBO original has all the foundations to be a budding success.”

Back in June, Pusha T and Kanye West were reportedly sued after they allegedly failed to clear a sample that was used on the former’s 2018 album ‘Daytona’, which was executive produced by Ye.

FAME Enterprises Inc. filed a case against the rappers, claiming that they didn’t give the pair permission to use ‘I Can’t Do Without You’ by George Jackson on the track ‘Come Back Baby’.