"You think you can play with me"

Pusha T has issued a warning to anyone who leaks his music without permission.

It’s not clear if the rapper’s track ‘Success & Nightmare’, which arrived prematurely over the weekend (as reported by Complex), prompted him to send the warning in which he said he “will make a decent example out of” the person(s) responsible.

“All the leaks is cute,” the ‘Daytona’ rapper Tweeted yesterday (October 13). “I don’t care for real ’cause once music is old to me, it doesn’t matter…but I promise you this, if I find out who is leaking it, I will make a decent example out of you…and no one can stop it, no Kanye, nobody! Just cause you think you can play with me.”

Pusha is president of Kanye West‘s label G.O.O.D. Music – to which he is also signed – and has been affected by other leaks. In June his ‘Sociopath’ record was leaked before it was officially released with an additional verse from Kash Doll.

Additionally, two of West’s songs are thought to have been leaked over the weekend called ‘All Dreams Real’ and ‘Selah’. The latter song is expected to appear on Ye’s imminent forthcoming album ‘Jesus Is King’ (formerly titled ‘Yandhi’), which has faced several delays.

In August, King Push also Tweeted about unauthorised releases of cuts from West’s 2018 album ‘Ye’.

“It ruins all that we have in store for u guys,” said King Push in the Tweet.

The Virginia rapper’s last album was 2018s ‘Daytona’, which West guested on as well as produced.

Meanwhile, in August Pusha released the single ‘Puppets’ which hears him rap over the theme tune to TV show Succession.