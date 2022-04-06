Pusha T teams up with Jay-Z on new Pharrell-produced single, ‘Neck & Wrist’

Pusha T has teamed up with Jay-Z on the new single, ‘Neck & Wrist’, marking the first time the rappers have teamed up since ‘Drug Dealers Anonymous’ in 2016.

The latest song to be lifted from Pusha T’s forthcoming fourth studio album, ‘Neck & Wrist’ sees Pharrell Williams undertake production duties. It also comes a month after Pusha confirmed that Jay-Z was on the album.

“We call this ‘God level rap for dummies'”, Pusha quipped on Twitter. Listen to ‘Neck & Wrist’ below:

The single – released today (April 6) – follows on from February’s ‘Diet Coke’, which was produced by Kanye West and 88-Keys and will also feature on Pusha T’s upcoming album.

Since the release of his Grammy-nominated third album ‘DAYTONA’ in 2018, Pusha T has released several singles, including ‘No Problem’, ‘Sociopath’ with Kash Doll, ‘Coming Home’ with Lauryn Hill and ‘Puppets’.

Most recently, Pusha T dropped a song that takes aim at McDonald’s, ‘Spicy Fish Diss Track’, released in partnership with rival US food chain Arby’s.

In January, Jay-Z was one of several rappers backing a prospective law that if passed, would stop New York prosecutors from using rap lyrics as evidence. Meek Mill and Big Sean have also lent their support to the proposed law.