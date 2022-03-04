Pusha T teams up with Nigo on disruptive new song, ‘Hear Me Clearly’

Pusha T and Nigo have shared a new collaboration together, ‘Hear Me Clearly’ – listen to it below.

The track, which comes in at just under two-and-a-half-minutes, features a chorus that interpolates Jay-Z’s verse on Rick Ross‘ 2010 track ‘Free Mason’.

Pusha T took to Twitter to share the artwork for the track. It’s a simple polaroid shot of the rapper signed by Nigo with the words ‘Day Uno Family’ written in the corner.

‘Hear Me Clearly follows the previously-released singles ‘Want It Bad’ with Kid Cudi and ‘Arya’ with A$AP Rocky. All are taken from Nigo’s upcoming new album, ‘I know NIGO’, which is set for release on March 25.

You can listen to the new track here:

“Is you looking for me or are we looking for Meech?” – Self #IKnowNigo #HearMeClearly pic.twitter.com/jXwRctICuC — King Push (@PUSHA_T) March 2, 2022

Back in December, fashion icon Nigo took to Instagram to announce details of his new album.

He revealed that the album would feature guest appearances from Pharrell Williams, Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, Pusha T, Tyler, the Creator, Fam-Lay and Teriyaki Boyz, with more to be announced.

Nigo first announced the forthcoming album on December 4, revealing that the project was on the way and that he’d signed to Steven Victor’s Victor Victor Worldwide label, a joint venture between Victor and Universal Music Group.

Outside of his work as the head of the streetwear brand A Bating Ape, Nigo has long had an interest and association with the world of music. He is the DJ for hip hop collective Teriyaki Boyz, who released debut album ‘Beef or Chicken’ in 2005 and follow-up ‘Serious Japanese’ in 2009.

Numerous artists that will feature on Nigo’s forthcoming album have appeared on previous Teriyaki Boyz cuts – Williams on ‘Cho L A R G E’ and ‘Work That!’, Pusha T and Fam-Lay on a remix of ‘Tokyo Drift (Fast & Furious)’.