Pusha T to release new album ‘It’s Almost Dry’ on Friday

Pusha T has announced that his upcoming fourth studio album ‘It’s Almost Dry’ will be released this Friday (April 22).

The rapper confirmed the title of the album earlier this month, along with a tour of the United States in support of the album starting this May – tickets are available here.

The album includes ‘Neck & Wrist’ featuring Jay-Z, which was recently released. The single was produced by Pharrell Williams and follows the release of February’s ‘Diet Coke’, which was produced by Kanye West and 88-Keys.

Pusha T’s last album, ‘Daytona’, earned him a Best Rap Album nomination at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Since that release, the rapper has dropped several stand-alone singles, including ‘No Problem’, ‘Sociopath’ with Kash Doll, ‘Coming Home’ with Lauryn Hill and ‘Puppets’.

He’s also collaborated with Babyface Ray on ‘Dancing With the Devil’ and last year, worked on ‘Jungle Mantra’ with Divine and Vince Staples and ‘Misfit Toys’ with Mako. In 2020, he worked with Black Thought on the single ‘Good Morning’.

Lat month, Pusha T dropped a song that takes aim at McDonald’s, ‘Spicy Fish Diss Track’, released in partnership with rival US food chain Arby’s.

Speaking to Complex earlier this year, Pusha T said of the new album: “All I’ll say is this: The album of the motherfucking year is coming. A Pusha album takes a long time. It takes a long time to put this shit together, but when it comes together, ain’t nothing fucking with it. We stamping that on everything. I don’t care what they say, how they act. I don’t care how viral they go, none of that. Nothing is fucking with it.”

“I’m on some one thousand percent rap superhero shit, man. There’s a lot going on.”