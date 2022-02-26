Pussy Riot’s Nadya to sell NFTs to support Ukrainian relief effort

Pussy Riot‘s Nadezhda Tolokonnikova has launched a new organisation that will sell NFTs to support the relief effort in Ukraine.

Ukraine has officially severed diplomatic ties with Russia and declared martial law after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack on the neighbouring nation this week (February 24), with Ukraine saying that Putin had “launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine” (via BBC News).

AS part of a new organisation called Ukraine DAO, created in association with Trippy Labs, Tolokonnikova will sell NFTs to support those in Ukraine suffering because of the Russian invasion. Earlier this year, Tolokonnikova and her Pussy Riot bandmate Nika Nikulshina were labelled as “foreign agents” by the Russian government.

She explained on Twitter: “Welcome to @Ukraine_DAO. “Our goal is to raise funds to donate to Ukranian civilian organizations who help those suffering from the war that Putin started in Ukraine. we’ll be buying an NFT of Ukrainian flag. much support and love to Ukraine.”

welcome to @Ukraine_DAO. our goal is to raise funds to donate to Ukranian civilian organizations who help those suffering from the war that Putin started in Ukraine. we'll be buying an NFT of Ukrainian flag. much support and love to Ukraine 🇺🇦💔@TrippyLabs @PleasrDAO pic.twitter.com/cxVS7OiP2K — 𝖕𝖚𝖘𝖘𝖞 𝖗𝖎𝖔𝖙💦 (@pussyrrriot) February 24, 2022

Speaking about the project to Decrypt, and their decision to only sell NFTs of the Ukrainian flag, she added: “It’s not about any specific artists or aesthetics — it’s about something much bigger than all of us, it’s a pure gesture of solidarity.”

In the wake of the war breaking out, reactions to the situation in Ukraine from prominent figures in the worlds of music, entertainment and politics have been posted on social media, with the likes of Foals’ Yannis Philippakis, Bring Me The Horizon‘s Oli Sykes, Franz Ferdinand‘s Alex Kapranos, Yungblud, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, Taika Waititi and Amanda Palmer all speaking out in support of Ukraine.

Russian rapper Oxxxymiron has cancelled a series of shows in Moscow and St. Petersburg in protest of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while Russia has also been removed from the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest.

Ukraine, which has a population of 44million people, borders both Russia and the European Union. As the BBC reports, Russia has long resisted Ukraine’s move towards embracing European institutions like NATO and the EU.

Putin is now demanding guarantees from the West and Ukraine that it will not join NATO, a defensive alliance of 30 countries, and that Ukraine demilitarise and become a neutral state.

You can donate here to the Red Cross to help those affected by the conflict.