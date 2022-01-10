Pussycat Dolls claim Nicole Scherzinger cancelled tour without telling them

Pussycat Dolls stars Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar have claimed they found out their upcoming reunion tour was off through Nicole Scherzinger‘s Instagram story.

Late last week, Scherzinger posted a story that confirmed the cancellation of the upcoming Pussycat Dolls reunion tour due to “the ever evolving circumstances surrounding the pandemic”.

“I have invested a huge amount of time, creative energy and my own finances into bringing this project back to life and while I’m saddened by the decision, I am also very proud of what we were able to achieve in the short amount of time we had together before COVID,” she continued before sharing her “love, admiration and gratitude for the other girls”.

Advertisement

However shortly after Scherzinger announced the cancellation, Sutta and Bachar shared a joint statement of their own that read: “We want to say how incredibly disappointed we are to learn of an announcement made on Instagram that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour is cancelled. As of now, there has been no official notification of that.”

“Either way, it seems as though it’s the end of a chapter to an incredible, life-altering experience filled with some awesome memories that we will forever be grateful for,” the statement continued.

“Trust us, this is not the outcome we hoped for. Unfortunately it’s out of our control.”

The pop group, which counted Scherzinger as its lead singer, formed in 2003 under the management of choreographer Robin Antin. They released two albums, ‘PCD’ (2005) and ‘Doll Domination’ (2008) before their break up in 2010. The group announced their reunion in 2019 and were set to head out on a ten-date UK arena tour in May.

Advertisement

Last year, Antin filed a lawsuit against Scherzinger that claimed the singer was threatening to walk away from the group’s upcoming reunion unless she is granted a majority share in the PCD Worldwide company, as well as “complete creative control” and “final decision-making authority”.

A spokesperson for Scherzinger denied the claims as “ludicrous and false” and alleged they “are a desperate attempt to divert blame for her own failures by trying to impose obligations on Nicole that simply do not exist”.