“Puttin in that work” – Watch Drake praise Arya Stark at the Billboard Music Awards

Unexpected.

Drake has made history after winning 12 Billboard Music Awards, which brings his all-time total to an unprecedented 27 gongs at the ceremony.

And as he appeared as the Las Vegas ceremony last night, he gave an unexpected shout-out to Game of Thrones’ Arya Stark.

Only days after viewers watched Arya finish off The Night King at the Battle of Winterfell, Drake said: “Shout out to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week”.

Drake is a known Game of Thrones fan and previously referenced the show on the song ‘You & the 6’, taken from his 2015 mixtape ‘If You Are Reading This It’s Too Late’.

“I pull the knife out my back and cut they throat with it, momma/I’m Game of Thrones with it, momma,” Drake raps on the track.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Last night’s ceremony also saw BTS team up with Halsey for the first performance of their collaborative track ‘Boy With Luv’.

Footage of the performance shows the hugely popular group beginning the performance on their own, before Halsey makes her appearance midway through.

In other Game of Thrones news, fans are convinced that Jon Snow helped Arya Stark play a massive role in slaying The Night King.