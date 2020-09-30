PVA have shared ‘Talks’ from their upcoming debut EP ‘Toner’ — check out the new track below.

Produced by the Speedy Wunderground’s Dan Carey, ‘Toner’ has been announced today (September 30) to tie in with the news that the three-piece have signed to Ninja Tune imprint Big Dada.

“We are really over the moon to be joining the Ninja family,” PVA — Ella Harris (vocals, guitars, synth), Josh Baxter (vocals, guitars, synth) and Louis Satchell (vocals, drums, sample) — said about their new deal.

“The music that has come from the label is incredible and includes some of our favourite releases. We’re very happy to now be a part of it.”

The trio have also today released ‘Talks’ as the first preview of ‘Toner’, which you can hear below.

“‘Talks’ is about how we invent games in order to avoid expressing our true feelings or take the risk of being hurt,” Baxter explained about the track. “The song also takes inspiration from real relationships and the fictional relationship between John and Abigail Marston (the two main characters in video game Red Dead Redemption).”

As well as ‘Talks’, the ‘Toner’ EP features two other new tracks (‘Sleek Form’ and ‘Exhaust / Surroundings’) and remixes by Mura Masa, Lynks and Daniel Fox of Girl Band.

PVA’s debut EP ‘Toner’ is set for release on November 20 via Big Dada. You can pre-order the record here.