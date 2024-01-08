PVRIS announce 2024 tour dates for UK, Europe and North America

PVRIS have announced a 2024 UK, US and EU tour set to kick off in April.

READ MORE: Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with PVRIS

The tour is in support of the band’s latest release ‘Evergreen’. Kicking off on April 24 in Hanover, the band – comprised of vocalist Lynn Gunn and bassist Brian MacDonald – will make stops in cities such as Hamburg, Berlin, Warsaw, Brussels, Prague, Vienna, Milan, Cologne, Paris, Manchester, Glasgow, and Birmingham. The first leg of the tour will wrap up on May 16 in London.

From there, the second leg of the tour will begin on June 1 in Santa Ana, California. PVRIS will then make stops in major cities across North America such as Seattle, Portland, Denver, Indianapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Orlando, Houston, Austin, Dallas and San Diego. The final show of the tour will take place on July 12 in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Scene Queen, Pale Waves and Bruses will serve as opening support on select dates. An aritst pre-sale will begin tomorrow, January 9 at 10am local time with the password “WORLD”. General ticket sales will commence on Friday, January 12 at 10am local time. Visit here for UK and EU tickets and here for US tickets. For more information and upcoming VIP upgrades, visit pvris.com.

PVRIS 2024 UK, EU and US tour dates are:

APRIL

24 – Hanover, DE^

25 – Hamburg, DE^

26 – Berlin, DE^

27 – Warsaw, PL^

29 – Prague, CZ^

30 – Vienna, AT^

MAY

2 – Milan, IT^

5 – Frankfurt, DE^

6 – Cologne, DE^

7 – Brussels, BE^

9 – Utrecht, NL^

10 – Paris, FR^

12 – Manchester, UK^^

13 – Glasgow, UK^^

15 – Birmingham, UK^^

16 – London, UK^^

JUNE

1 – Santa Ana, CA*

2 – Sacramento, CA*

4 – Seattle, WA*

5 – Portland, OR*

7 – Salt Lake City, UT*

8 – Denver, CO*

11 – Madison, WI*

12 – Indianapolis, IN*

14 – Minneapolis, MN*

15 – Chicago, IL*

16 – Detroit, MI*

19 – Toronto, ON*

21 – Boston, MA*

22 – Philadelphia, PA**

24 – New York, NY**

26 – Washington, DC**

28 – Nashville, TN**

29 – Atlanta, GA**

Advertisement

JULY

1 – St. Petersburg, FL**

2 – Orlando, FL**

5 – Houston, TX**

6 – Austin, TX**

7 – Dallas, TX**

9 – Phoenix, AZ**

10 – San Diego, CA**

12 – Los Angeles, CA**

^ with Scene Queen

^^ with Scene Queen & Sophie Powers

*with Pale Waves

**with Pale Waves & Bruses

Speaking about ‘Evergreen’ in a press release, Gunn said: “‘Evergreen’ is a reclamation of control in our post-pandemic culture, posing a complex discussion on fame, technology, spectacle, and female autonomy.”

She added: “It’s not my job as an artist to cater to certain trends or people’s nostalgia, I have to follow what I feel compelled to follow and do my best to uncover what truths and messages I can find within that. I have to always embrace the risks of change and trust that each stage of my music’s life will resonate with whoever it’s meant to.